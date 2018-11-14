ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Aetna makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aetna worth $50,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.
Aetna stock opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
Aetna Profile
Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.
