ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Aetna makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aetna worth $50,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.

Aetna stock opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aetna Inc (AET)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/clarivest-asset-management-llc-lowers-position-in-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.