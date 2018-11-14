Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will announce $223.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the highest is $228.90 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $213.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year sales of $865.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $947.53 million, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloud Peak Energy.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloud Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 310,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,171,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,035,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,070 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 1,415,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.12. Cloud Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.