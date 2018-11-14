Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/clough-global-opportunities-fund-glo-to-issue-0-09-monthly-dividend.html.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.