Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.43. 62,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,259. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$62.81 and a 1-year high of C$94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$45,500.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.