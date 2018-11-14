Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $216,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,063 shares of company stock worth $611,427 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

