Colliers International Group (CIGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,074. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,677.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

