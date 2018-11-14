Columbia Asset Management Sells 850 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 506.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 88.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

