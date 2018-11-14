Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Lionsgate (LGF)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

LGF opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Lionsgate has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGF. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “$26.09” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lionsgate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Lionsgate

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production segments.

