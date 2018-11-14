Comerica Bank Has $5.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

