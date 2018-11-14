Comerica Bank Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $211.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

