Commerce Bank Has $201,000 Position in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (DBJP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (BMV:DBJP) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP in the third quarter worth $4,286,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 85.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 281,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:DBJP opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $900.00.

