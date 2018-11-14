Commerce Bank Invests $236,000 in Andeavor (ANDV)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,251,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,009,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 9,275.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 763,769 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $916,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of Andeavor stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

