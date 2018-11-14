Commerce Bank Purchases New Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Expedia Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

