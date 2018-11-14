Commerzbank Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.80 ($82.33).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €55.74 ($64.81) on Monday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

