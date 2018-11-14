Commerzbank Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Nordex (NDX1)

Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDX1. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.11 ($10.60).

Shares of NDX1 opened at €7.75 ($9.02) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

