Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

