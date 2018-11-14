Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $62.89 Million Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $150,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $160,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

