Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 31,461 Shares of KT Corp (KT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,461 shares during the period. KT accounts for about 1.9% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned approximately 2.75% of KT worth $200,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 56.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 261,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KT by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,556,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,766,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KT. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of KT opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

