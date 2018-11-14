Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,479,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

