Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

