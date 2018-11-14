Community Health Systems (CYH) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $440.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

In related news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

