Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.24 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,183,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 416,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 740,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

