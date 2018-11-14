Comparing Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) & DTS8 Coffee (BKCT)

DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 1.49% 7.41% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DTS8 Coffee and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.64%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than DTS8 Coffee.

Risk and Volatility

DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 3.09 N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse $1.30 billion 0.80 $14.36 million $0.44 78.52

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than DTS8 Coffee.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats DTS8 Coffee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTS8 Coffee Company Profile

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. The company also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. It serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. The company markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

