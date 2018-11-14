Comparing Cronos Group (CRON) & Chromadex (CDXC)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Chromadex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Chromadex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Chromadex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $3.15 million 467.42 $1.92 million $0.01 831.00 Chromadex $21.20 million 8.86 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -9.74

Cronos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex. Chromadex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Chromadex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.85%. Chromadex has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%. Given Chromadex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 30.64% 2.23% 2.05% Chromadex -112.99% -77.80% -61.86%

Summary

Cronos Group beats Chromadex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

