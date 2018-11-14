Comparing First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) and FS Bancorp (FSBW)

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Northwest BanCorp does not pay a dividend. FS Bancorp pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Northwest BanCorp and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50% FS Bancorp 21.47% 12.95% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and FS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.09 N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $70.25 million 2.47 $14.08 million $4.17 11.20

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats First Northwest BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of March 27, 2018, it operated 11 branches and 7 loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

