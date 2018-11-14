Comparing HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY) & Inter Parfums (IPAR)

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get HYPERA S A/S alerts:

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.00 $302.21 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $591.25 million 3.07 $41.59 million $1.33 43.53

HYPERA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inter Parfums.

Volatility and Risk

HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97% Inter Parfums 7.74% 8.60% 6.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HYPERA S A/S and Inter Parfums, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 2 4 0 2.67

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HYPERA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYPERA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.