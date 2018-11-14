Comparing Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) & Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI)

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Tobacco Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Tobacco Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Imperial Tobacco Group pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Imperial Tobacco Group pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Tobacco Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Tobacco Group N/A N/A N/A Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 2.40% 18.09% 3.83%

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Tobacco Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Tobacco Group and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Tobacco Group $39.77 billion 0.81 $1.78 billion $3.53 9.60 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $285.80 million 0.82 $10.37 million N/A N/A

Imperial Tobacco Group has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Summary

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Imperial Tobacco Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide. It also provides logistics services that include the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; market of papers; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; and printing and publishing activities, as well as offers long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, advertising, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc. operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

