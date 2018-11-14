Comparing Perceptron (PRCP) & ProPhotonix (STKR)

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) and ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Perceptron alerts:

This table compares Perceptron and ProPhotonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron 3.51% 7.55% 4.64% ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptron and ProPhotonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron $84.69 million 0.92 $3.71 million N/A N/A ProPhotonix $16.25 million 0.31 $1.25 million N/A N/A

Perceptron has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhotonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Perceptron shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Perceptron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perceptron has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhotonix has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perceptron and ProPhotonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perceptron beats ProPhotonix on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services, including training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company serves automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing companies through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users. The company also provides LED spot, area, ring, and long or short range spot lights for use in machine vision, biomedical, life sciences, fluorescence, security, curing, and other industrial imaging applications, as well as LED module accessories, such as thermal management products and heat sinks under the SpecBright name. In addition, it provides laser modules, including alignment, compact, digital laser, fiber coupled laser diode, green laser, industrial, photon, threadmount, and TEC modules; nanosecond pulsed lasers; CW modules; structured light lasers; laser assemblies and lenses; UV laser solutions; wavelength combiner lasers; and custom and OEM products. Further, the company distributes Ushio ex OCLARO/Opnext, Osram, Panasonic, Sony, QSI, and Ondax semiconductor laser diode products. The company's products are used in 3D scanning, machine vision lighting, industrial alignment, military, medical, UV curing, security and transport, packaging, pharmaceutical, printing, semi-conductor, solar, and other industry applications. ProPhotonix Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.