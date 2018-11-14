Comparing Scientific Learning (SCIL) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -5.05% -2.42% -9.87% Adtalem Global Education 0.89% 11.43% 7.50%

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Learning has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Learning and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Learning and Adtalem Global Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.40 million 0.76 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.75 $33.76 million $2.78 20.77

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Scientific Learning on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

