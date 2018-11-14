Comparing Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI) & Polar Power (POLA)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 0.89 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Polar Power $14.42 million 4.30 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -76.50

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -10.71% N/A -24.83% Polar Power -6.28% -4.84% -4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Polar Power beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

