Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €53.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.79 ($60.22).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €44.36 ($51.58) on Monday. Compugroup Medical has a 52 week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

