Compugroup Medical (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compugroup Medical (ETR: COP):

11/14/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Compugroup Medical stock opened at €44.36 ($51.58) on Wednesday. Compugroup Medical SE has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.30 ($70.12).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

