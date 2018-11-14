Compugroup Medical (COP) PT Set at €49.00 by Baader Bank

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugroup Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.79 ($60.22).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

COP stock opened at €44.36 ($51.58) on Wednesday. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a fifty-two week high of €60.30 ($70.12).

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.