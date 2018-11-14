Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Conagra Brands completed the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, which is expected to solidify its position in the frozen foods space. Achieving growth via acquisitions is not new for the company. Its sales growth was fueled by Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP and Sandwich Bros. buyouts in first-quarter fiscal 2019. During the quarter, sales and earnings grew year on year with Refrigerated & Frozen and Grocery & Snacks units being exceptionally strong. Further, the company is making efforts to enhance ROI, which, however, weighed on its gross margin. Gross margin was also hurt by input cost inflation that is expected to persist. Also, Foodservice sales remained soft for the company that has lagged the industry in the past six months. In fact, management expects sales in the second quarter to remain challenged due to hurricane-related impacts. Nonetheless, this seems to be a short-term hurdle as Conagra is confident about its fiscal 2019 show.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.19 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,451 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $70,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $59,329,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

