Concierge Coin (CCC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. Concierge Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $616.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concierge Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Concierge Coin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00146739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00237377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.02 or 0.10146664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Concierge Coin Profile

Concierge Coin’s launch date was August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 1,114,619 coins. Concierge Coin’s official website is www.conciergecoin.net. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concierge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

