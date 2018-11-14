ConforMIS (CFMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.59

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 10170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 90.97% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

