Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Receives $75.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE ED opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,051,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,486,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

