Continental Materials (CUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter.

Continental Materials stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549. Continental Materials has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

