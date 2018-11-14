Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,729,000 after purchasing an additional 256,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after purchasing an additional 226,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798,346 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KLR Group raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/continental-resources-inc-clr-stake-lowered-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.