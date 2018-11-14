Contrasting Bemis (BMS) & Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bemis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bemis pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bemis and Intertape Polymer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bemis 0 8 2 0 2.20 Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bemis presently has a consensus price target of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Bemis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bemis is more favorable than Intertape Polymer Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bemis has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bemis and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bemis 2.72% 20.61% 6.73% Intertape Polymer Group 5.97% 19.09% 6.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bemis and Intertape Polymer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bemis $4.05 billion 1.08 $94.00 million $2.39 20.15 Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.90 $64.22 million N/A N/A

Bemis has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Summary

Bemis beats Intertape Polymer Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

