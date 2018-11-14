Contrasting Capital Properties (CPTP) & Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit pays out 226.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital Properties and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit 0 1 2 0 2.67

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit is more favorable than Capital Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Properties and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Properties 45.07% 14.37% 12.37% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit 196.88% 15.05% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Properties and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.62 $6.00 million N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit $52.63 million 6.46 $19.25 million $0.65 20.69

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of Capital Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit beats Capital Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. It also owns various interests in receivables associated with related assets. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

