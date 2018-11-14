Contrasting Iconix Brand Group (ICON) & Exceed (EDSFF)

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) and Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iconix Brand Group and Exceed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iconix Brand Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,209.76%. Given Iconix Brand Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iconix Brand Group is more favorable than Exceed.

Risk and Volatility

Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exceed has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and Exceed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group -1.22% -31.50% 2.29% Exceed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and Exceed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group $225.83 million 0.05 -$489.25 million N/A N/A Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exceed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iconix Brand Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Iconix Brand Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Iconix Brand Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Exceed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iconix Brand Group beats Exceed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

