Corecivic Inc (CXW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $909,593.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Corecivic Inc (CXW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/corecivic-inc-cxw-shares-sold-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.