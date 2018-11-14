Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

