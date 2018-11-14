Cott (COT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cott and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.76.

COT stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Cott has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $550,191.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cott by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Cott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cott by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

