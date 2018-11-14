Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells $348,185.24 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,668 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $348,185.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COUP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 678,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,896. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

