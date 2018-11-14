Cpwm LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cpwm-llc-grows-stake-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.