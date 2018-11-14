Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) PT Set at $19.00 by Citigroup

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) received a $19.00 price objective from analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

BREW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.26. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

