Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.A opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crawford & Company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

