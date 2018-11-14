Credit Suisse Group Lowers Owens-Illinois (OI) Price Target to $24.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OI. Bank of America raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

OI stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

